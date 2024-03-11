How Asia Pacific Is Anticipated To Spearhead The Ammonium Hydroxide Market During The Pandemic Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) As the pandemic has force the industrialist across the globe to halt their production, leading to supply chain disruptions and impairing of various industries such as chemical, food & beverages, and textile. As the number of cases is rising, the government across various economies has put certain restrictions to impend the catastrophe. And since, in the chemical industry, production is done through on-site jobs. These restrictions have led to the downfall in the production of the bulk chemicals. And it is also anticipated to cause a flash crash in the profit margins of the various companies in the upcoming quarters. Additionally, the plight fall in the oil prices has also led to the spike in the chemical feedstock prices. Thus, further leading to the rise in the prices of the end products from the chemical industry.

This crisis has also cracked open the supply chain, which is due to major disruption from the demand side. The manufacturers in the chemical industry are trying to focus on ramping up the production of critical chemicals such as disinfectants and sanitizers in the high demand regions. To make-do for the upcoming losses. As the industry is grappling through major obstacles – trade conflicts, demand destruction, and workforce productivity. The global leaders in the industry are emphasizing on the development of new business models that can address the rising consumer needs and put back the industry to the pre-COVID growth trajectory.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Ammonium Hydroxide Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



The Asia Pacific is anticipated to Spearhead the Market during the Forecast Period

The rapid industrialization and urbanization supported by the government of the region along with the widespread application base of these chemicals are likely to be the key factor favoring the growth of the market during the assessment period. The regional government is taking various initiatives to boost industrialization such as to encourage long-term capital inflows (FDIs) in the countries. For Instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received to the Indian construction development sector from April 2000 to December 2019 was valued around USD 25.37 billion. Additionally, the rapidly rising population with improving consumer spending is further anticipated to add to the growth of the regional market in the upcoming years.

Ammonium Hydroxide Market: Key Players



Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

KMG Chemicals, Inc.

Tanner Industries, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

TAIWAN FERTILIZER CO.,LTD

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

Vijay Gas Industry Pvt. Ltd.

Yara International ASA

MGC Pure Chemicals America, Inc.

Pride-Chem Industries Pte Ltd.

Tritech Catalyst

Intermediate Pvt. Ltd.

GFS Chemicals, Inc.



Ammonium Hydroxide Market Segmentation

By Nature Type



Natural

Synthetic



By Application



Cleaning Agent

Acid Neutraliser

Flavour enhancer

Water Treatment

Others



By End-User



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Chemical

Agriculture

Others







By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Turkey

The Rest of Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN11032024004597010339ID1107960093