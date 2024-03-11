               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Prime Minister Exchanges Ramadan Greetings With Prime Ministers Of Arab, Islamic Countries


3/11/2024 4:32:18 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani exchanged cables of congratulations with Their Excellencies heads of governments of Arab and Islamic countries, on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

