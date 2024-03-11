SISQ Fair: A Celebration Of Community

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Swiss International School Qatar (SISQ) Fair held on February 29, 2024, proved to be a resounding success, drawing together families and individuals from the local community for a day filled with entertainment, delicious food, and vibrant cultural experiences.

The fair showcased a diverse array of vendors, offering an eclectic mix of arts and crafts that delighted attendees of all ages. From handcrafted jewellery to intricately designed pottery, the vendors brought their unique talents to the forefront, providing a feast for the senses and an opportunity for patrons to discover one-of-a-kind treasures.

Local food vendors added to the culinary delight of the event, offering a tantalizing selection of dishes to satisfy every palate. Attendees savoured the flavours of authentic Shawarma, indulged in crispy Belgian fries, delighted in fluffy pancakes, and indulged in classic favourites like pizza, burgers, koshary, cupcakes, and brownies.

The culinary offerings truly reflected the rich diversity of tastes and traditions found within the local community.

In addition to the delectable cuisine and artisanal wares, the SISQ Fair also featured an abundance of entertainment options for attendees to enjoy. Carnival games dotted the landscape, providing endless amusement for participants of all ages. From traditional favourites like basketball and bowling to the excitement of bounce castles, there was no shortage of thrills to be had.

Furthermore, visitors had the chance to win incredible prizes, thanks to the generosity of the sponsors. From gift certificates to local businesses to exclusive experiences, attendees walked away with valuable rewards, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

“The SISQ Fair is more than just an event; it's a tradition eagerly anticipated by all, deeply rooted in our school's vision and mission. It embodies our commitment to fostering a strong sense of community, embracing diversity, and crafting unforgettable moments for everyone involved. We take great pride in upholding this tradition, as it stands as a testament to the resilience and unity of our school community,” said the Head of School Vlatka Kalecak.

The success of the SISQ Fair would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and attendees. Their dedication and enthusiasm helped to create an unforgettable experience for all who attended.