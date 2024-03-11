Vistara Achieves Milestone With Launch Of 50Th Destination In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vistara, India's leading full-service premium airline, jointly owned by the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, commemorated a significant achievement with the successful inauguration of its 50th destination, in Doha.

“Operating with the state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, Vistara will offer direct flights four times weekly between Mumbai and Doha, featuring three distinct cabin classes: Business, Premium Economy and Economy,” a statement from Vistara said.

The event, held to mark this milestone, was attended by Indian ambassador Vipul and Head of Airlines Affairs at the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Ibrahim al-Hammadi. Notable attendees from the travel industry, Hamad International Airport (HIA), Qatar Tourism (QT) and Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) were also present.

With a growing demand for travel between India and the Middle East, Vistara remains committed to expanding its presence in the region. In addition to Doha, Vistara already provides direct connectivity to five other destinations: Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Dubai, Jeddah, and Muscat. The launch of operations in Doha is set to further solidify Vistara's growing footprint in the region.

Regency Travel and Tours, a leading Travel Agency based in Qatar, proudly holds the exclusive GSA representation rights of Vistara for passenger and cargo operations. In addition to Vistara, Regency Travel and Tours serves as the exclusive GSA for several other prestigious airlines in Qatar.

Commenting on the collaboration, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, general manager of Regency Travel and Tours, expressed his excitement.“As Doha becomes Vistara's 50th destination, this partnership symbolises a shared commitment to excellence and underscores strong bilateral ties between India and Qatar. It marks a significant milestone for Regency Travel, reinforcing our dedication to providing seamless and enriching services as a GSA to all our esteemed airline partners,” he said.

The inaugural flights between Mumbai and Doha commenced operations on December 15, 2023.

