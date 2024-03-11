Russia's Shahed UAV Hit Infrastructure Facility In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, an enemy drone attack damaged a civilian infrastructure facility and residential buildings.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Kharkiv is being hit with Shaheds again. A civilian infrastructure facility was hit in a densely populated residential area. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he wrote.
According to the mayor, the facility was partially damaged, as were the nearby residential buildings. Read also:
"All relevant services are working at the scene," Terekhov added.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned residents of the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions about the threat of Russian troops using attack drones.
