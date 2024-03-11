               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Four Dead, Five Missing In South Korea Boat Capsize


3/11/2024 2:12:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korea's Coast Guard on Sunday confirmed the deaths of four people in a fishing boat that had capsized off the southern coast of South Korea a day earlier, adding that rescue efforts for the five missing crew are still ongoing, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Rescue operations involving 20 ships and four planes were underway in an underwater search for the missing crewmen, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing Coast Guard officials.

Nine crew members, including seven Indonesians, were on board when the 29-ton vessel overturned in the morning in waters 68 kilometers (42 miles) south of an island in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province.

Four crew members, three of whom were unconscious, were found inside the vessel and transported to a hospital on Saturday. However, all four victims – the South Korean skipper and three Indonesians – were pronounced dead.

MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107958859

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search