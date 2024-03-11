Four Dead, Five Missing In South Korea Boat Capsize

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korea's Coast Guard on Sunday confirmed the deaths of four
people in a fishing boat that had capsized off the southern coast
of South Korea a day earlier, adding that rescue efforts for the
five missing crew are still ongoing, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
Rescue operations involving 20 ships and four planes were
underway in an underwater search for the missing crewmen,
Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing Coast Guard officials.
Nine crew members, including seven Indonesians, were on board
when the 29-ton vessel overturned in the morning in waters 68
kilometers (42 miles) south of an island in Tongyeong, South
Gyeongsang Province.
Four crew members, three of whom were unconscious, were found
inside the vessel and transported to a hospital on Saturday.
However, all four victims – the South Korean skipper and three
Indonesians – were pronounced dead.
