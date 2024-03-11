Committed To Best Possible Healthcare: SMHS Hospital On Youth's Death

In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said that he was resuscitated and his condition explained to the family attendants and high risk consent for urgent surgery was obtained.

“He was operated upon at 3:30 am. He was having Faecal Peritonitis secondary to ileal perforation. Post operation he was on a ventilator and was extubated during the day. His condition suddenly worsened around 6:00 pm. An ICU consultation was sought and while intubation was being attempted the patient succumbed,” the statement reads.

It reads that Faecal Peritonitis with Septic shock carries a high mortality (50-90%) around the world.

“In view of the patient reporting late to the hospital due to prolonged shock, faecal peritonitis, septicaemia and septic shock evident from his clinical picture and despite immediate resuscitation and timely surgery patient could not come out of irreversible shock,” it reads.

It added that SMHS and other associated hospitals remain deeply committed to patient care and providing the best possible healthcare services to patients.

