Committed To Best Possible Healthcare: SMHS Hospital On Youth's Death

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The authorities on Sunday said that a 20-year-old youth was admitted to a private hospital and was referred in a critical condition to SMHS hospital last night, however, on arrival he was diagnosed with acute abdomen with sepsis and septic shock.
In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said that he was resuscitated and his condition explained to the family attendants and high risk consent for urgent surgery was obtained.
ADVERTISEMENT
“He was operated upon at 3:30 am. He was having Faecal Peritonitis secondary to ileal perforation. Post operation he was on a ventilator and was extubated during the day. His condition suddenly worsened around 6:00 pm. An ICU consultation was sought and while intubation was being attempted the patient succumbed,” the statement reads.
It reads that Faecal Peritonitis with Septic shock carries a high mortality (50-90%) around the world.
“In view of the patient reporting late to the hospital due to prolonged shock, faecal peritonitis, septicaemia and septic shock evident from his clinical picture and despite immediate resuscitation and timely surgery patient could not come out of irreversible shock,” it reads. Read Also First Govt Homoeopathy College In North Coming Up In J&K Antimicrobial Resistance: Concerns and the Way Forward
It added that SMHS and other associated hospitals remain deeply committed to patient care and providing the best possible healthcare services to patients.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11032024000215011059ID1107958584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.