Trade exchanges between Russia's Astrakhan region, Iran surge by 15 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) Trade exchanges between Russia's Astrakhan region and Iran experienced a significant upsurge in 2023, according to Vladimir Golovkov, the Minister of External Relations of the Astrakhan region. Golovkov disclosed these developments during an interview on Russian Channel 24, highlighting the burgeoning economic ties between the southern region of Russia and Iran.



Golovkov reported that trade between Astrakhan and Iran escalated by 15 percent in 2023. Notably, Russia's exports to Iran through Astrakhan witnessed a notable 10 percent growth, while imports from Iran surged by an impressive 38 percent during the same period. He further noted a notable shift in Iran's citrus exports, which were traditionally transported via rail and road. However, following an agreement between the Astrakhan region and Iran's northern provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran, these exports are now facilitated through sea transport, showcasing the diversification and expansion of trade routes.



Situated in the southeastern part of the European segment of Russia within the Caspian Lowland, the Astrakhan Region serves as a pivotal economic hub, with its administrative center located in the city of Astrakhan.



During a meeting held in late October 2023 between Ilya Volynsky, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Energy of the Astrakhan Region, and Ali-Akbar Safaei, the Head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), Volynsky expressed the region's eagerness to bolster ties with Iran. He underscored the readiness of the Astrakhan region to expand cooperation with Iran, emphasizing the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships.



These engagements highlight the shared commitment of both parties to enhance economic cooperation and capitalize on the strategic opportunities for growth and development afforded by their bilateral relations.



According to the TPO portal, Volynsky emphasized the commercial capabilities of Astrakhan port, saying: “Considering the ongoing development program in this port, we welcome any economic and commercial cooperation with Iranian partners.”

MENAFN10032024000045015839ID1107957819