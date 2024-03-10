Dukhan Bank Announces March Thara'a Draw Winners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah compliant savings account, at the Bank's headquarters.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

As the draw results showed, a cash prize worth QR5,000 was awarded to Belal Atout, Mohamed Yakub, Ameer Ashraf, Zineb Fakhri, Ahmed Abdulrahman, Sulaiman Albalushi, Abdulla Al-Kuwari, Maher Rouhou, Sara Almaraghi, Tayeb Al-Habshi, Mumthaj Aliahamed, Farhan Abdulla, Saif Al-Kuwari, Mohsin Banibasheer, Sara Alyafei, Amna Abdulla, Aysha Al-Jabir, Seham Kareeb, Mir Khan, Shimaa Al Qattan, Bilal Abdulla, Ian Fernandes, Hissa Alansari, Ayham Alrebdawi, Sree Govindan, Barakah Alreshidi, Ali Al-Dossari, Abdul Rahim Mohamed, Zubair Salamat and Sara Al-Darwish.

Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with the unveiling of a new campaign for its Thara'a savings account, reinforcing its commitment to rewarding clients.

Departing from the previous annual grand prize structure of QR1m for a solitary winner, the enhanced campaign now boasts a collective grand prize of QR3m, distributed among three fortunate individuals.

Additionally, the initiative introduces 30 monthly winners, each contending for a QR5,000 prize, resulting in a noteworthy increase in the total prizes awarded to customers – a grand total of 273, with a cumulative valueof QR4,350,000m Coupled with cash prizes and a reward scheme, Thara'a is a product full of value-added benefits and services, and it offers account holders access to Dukhan Bank's innovative banking channels.

