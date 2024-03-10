The Princess Royal Makes a Graceful Appearance at Dubai Offshore Sailing Club; Appreciates the Boost of Water Sports in the UAE

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) Dubai, UAE – 08 March 2024: Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) during her visit to Dubai on Friday, 1st March 2024. As President of the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), The Princess Royal undertook a momentous tour of DOSC, the region’s largest RYA training centre.

During her visit, The Princess Royal met and interacted with the dedicated volunteers at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, where she expressed her appreciation towards the passionate individuals who have been instrumental in advancing the cause of sailing and promoting various non-motorised water sports across the United Arab Emirates since the club's inception in 1974.

The Commodore of the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, Simon Reeves, said, "Welcoming and hosting The Princess Royal to the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club was a true honour. Her visit will be remembered for years to come as a major highlight of the Club’s golden anniversary celebrations.”

Dubai Offshore Sailing Club consistently demonstrates its commitment to enhancing the sailing culture. In line with this commitment, DOSC has implemented several initiatives, including:

DOSC Sailability supported by GAC, empowers individuals of determination worldwide through inclusive sailing. A group of Assistant Instructors and a Senior Sailing Instructor oversee the volunteer-run initiative, which offers a structured program.

Women on Water (WoW) is an initiative that welcomes and nurtures women in the sport of sailing. WoW fosters equality and diversity, offering an accessible platform for women of all ages to engage in inclusive sailing activities, promoting confidence and enjoyment regardless of experience.

Adult and youth sailing courses are available, allowing the whole family to enjoy the water together.









