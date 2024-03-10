Athath Fellowship: AUS x MAKE collaboration merging creativity with entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE., March 6, 2024 – The third edition of the Athath Fellowship, offered collaboratively by American University of Sharjah (AUS) and MAKE, continues redefining traditional design paradigms and influencing design entrepreneurship in a competitive creative market.



Led by Ammar Kalo, Associate Professor and Director of Labs at the College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD), 10 design professionals were immersed in a 16-week rigorous program that blended academic theory with hands-on practical experience. Divided into three phases, the program challenged participating designers to conceive a furniture concept, construct a prototype, delve into production aspects and craft a final business model with the aim to kickstart a new career path. Based in Al Zeina, Abu Dhabi, the fellowship was delivered in the studios of MAKE, a collaborative workshop space, with an emphasis on professional equipment, machinery and handiwork, where entrepreneurs and inventors can create and innovate.



Kalo, an AUS-educated architect and acclaimed international furniture designer, is renowned for his exploration of the intersection between digital technology and traditional craftsmanship. His experience underscores the importance of combining innovative design with practical skills, offering participants a comprehensive foundation for launching successful careers in the design industry.



“Designers who complete this fellowship undergo a transformative journey, developing, designing and fabricating key furniture pieces that could go into mass production. They also hone their technical skills in material resourcing and master digital and manual techniques. They gain essential business and entrepreneurial expertise, equipping them to launch and grow their own brands effectively,” said Kalo.



Upon fellowship completion, many of its graduates become entrepreneurs. “Some fellows establish their own businesses, making substantial contributions to the economy. The fellowship nurtures a creative environment and a space for experimentation that allows designers to refine their skills and cultivate their creative methodologies,” said Kalo.



The program culminated with the Athath Fellowship Showcase at MIZA HQ, Abu Dhabi, where each of the designers displayed a furniture piece that is functional and marketable. Furniture concepts and final prototypes varied, ranging from a piece designed for traveling henna artists and a chess game board table inspired by Japanese joinery, to a contemporary reinterpretation of a traditional Emirati Mandoos chest and more.



Among the participants in the Athath Fellowship this year were architecture alumnae Rose AlOmair and Fatma Al Awadhi, and interior design alumna Dina Abdulrahman.



AlOmair who graduated magna cum laude in 2022 has been working as an architect and interior designer in Dubai, contributing to projects at various scales. Currently employed at a small studio focusing on interiors, with a strong emphasis on fixed furniture, AlOmair said her favorite aspects of design are storytelling, language and experiences and thoughts that shape designers’ decision-making processes.



“I decided to join the fellowship because I am interested in exploring and practicing design at a more tactile and ergonomic level. Until recently, I have been working on macro-scale projects focusing mostly on architecture and urban design and I have become interested in moving more in the direction of interiors and furniture, as these are the aspects of architectural design that have the most direct contact and interaction with the human body. Moreover, physically prototyping and being directly involved in the process of making as a designer provided me with a much deeper understanding of the materials I worked with, which inevitably improved the final product,” said AlOmar.



She added: “I felt that the fellowship would help me establish myself as an independent designer and act as a starting point for me to grow my brand in the future. The heavy focus on the business side of design introduced me to fundamentals I knew nothing about, but that I would need as I grow my career independently.”



Highlighting the success and importance of the Athath Fellowship in collaboration with MAKE, Dr. Varkki Pallathucheril, Dean of CAAD, said: “This Fellowship program is quite special in the way it combines an intense emphasis on design and craft, on the one hand, with entrepreneurial acumen on the other. Participants engage with a set of experts from diverse design and business backgrounds. I very much enjoy the stimulating conversations I have had with participants about their projects. I am proud of our collaboration with MAKE and am grateful to them for their continued support.”



The AUS College of Architecture, Art and Design is a dynamic hub of creativity, innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration. With a focus on excellence, hands-on learning and cutting-edge technology, the college prepares students to become leaders in the global design industry. Through a combination of rigorous academic programs, state-of-the-art facilities and a diverse community of students and faculty, CAAD fosters a vibrant design culture that encourages experimentation, exploration and social responsibility. From architecture and interior design to visual communication, design management and multimedia design, students at AUS receive a comprehensive education that equips them with the skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to thrive in the ever-evolving world of design.







