Inditex brands to return to Ukraine amid war after store shutdown

(MENAFN) On Friday, Ukraine announced that brands owned by the Spanish multinational clothing company Inditex would be making a comeback to the war-affected country. Inditex, a prominent fashion group known for its brands including Zara, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti, Oysho, and Bershka, had shut down its stores in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, coinciding with the commencement of Russia's military operation in the region.



The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, issuing a statement via Telegram, confirmed Inditex's decision to reintroduce its brands to the Ukrainian market. This move aligns with the recent reopening of other international brands such as McDonald's and the clothing retailer H&M, signaling a gradual return of commercial activity to the region despite ongoing challenges posed by the conflict.



Inditex's decision to resume operations in Ukraine underscores a potential shift towards economic normalization and rebuilding efforts within the country. It also reflects the resilience of Ukrainian businesses and their determination to navigate through adversity. As Ukraine continues to grapple with the aftermath of the conflict, the return of international brands like Inditex signifies a step towards restoring stability and revitalizing the local economy, while also offering a sense of normalcy to Ukrainian consumers amidst challenging times.



“The return of large international companies to the Ukrainian market creates new jobs, gives them access to quality goods and services, supports the economy of Ukraine in times of war and deepens its integration into the world economy, strengthens the trust of international business and investors in our state and its victory,” the ministry further mentioned.

