Saudi Film Festival Celebrates 10Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Dhahran – Asdaf News:

The Saudi Film Festival expects record attendance, intense competition and a week filled with film screenings, workshops and social events as it celebrates its tenth anniversary session May 2 to May 9, 2024, at the King Abdulaziz World Cultural Center (Ithra) in Dhahran Saudi Arabia.

Considered the most prestigious film event in Saudi Arabia, the festival has expanded its reach over the years to include established and aspiring film professionals, production companies and film fans from across the GCC. Organized by Cinema Association in partnership with Ithra and with the support of the Film Authority of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, SFF has accepted 826 entrants competing for 37 film awards across three categories (Film Competition, unproduced Screenplay Competition, Production Market Projects Competition) with more expected in the weeks leading up to the festival.

Spotlight on Sci-Fi, Indian cinema

Proof in point is the festival's focus on science fiction cinema which will feature a variety of international short films accompanied by workshops on Sci-Fi and fantasy filmmaking. This year's edition will also shed light on Indian cinema through the Spotlight on Indian Cinema program during which independent Indian films will be hosted by their makers, with experts in the field providing a practical workshop and cultural seminar. Also in the works is a children's program designed to provide an interactive experience, meet and greets with Saudi film stars in addition to tours of Ithra.

SFF has also revealed film screening programs planned for the public which include competition films along with parallel films with the aim of supporting emerging filmmakers.

Contests and prizes

SFF has restructured prize submissions to raise the level of competition. Film and screenplay entries will be nominated through the festival's technical committee to compete for 37 awards and display at the festival in three categories: Film Competition, Unexecuted Screenplay Competition, and Production Market Projects Competition. Golden Palm Awards have been added to recognize best Saudi documentary about the environment as well as a Best second award for animated short film.

Nightlife and events

The festival will also celebrate the opening of the Al-Khobar Cinematheque, the administrative headquarters of the Cinema association, and feature an exciting array of dinner parties and concerts throughout the duration of the festival in a selection of hotels across the city of Al-Khobar.

Honoring Cinematic Pioneers

SFF continues to celebrate the achievements and careers of cinema pioneers in the Kingdom and across the Gulf, with the honoring of Saudi artist Abdul Mohsen Al-Nimr, well-known and regarded for several cinematic experiences, including: The Sun (1990), Shadows of Silence (2006), Thobe The Wedding (2016), Long Road (2022), Hajjan (2023). It will also highlight Syrian director, Muhammad Malasun, in appreciation of his cinematic achievements.

For more information about the 2024 Saudi Film Festival visit



Tags#Ithra #Saudi Film Festival