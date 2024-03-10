Turkey claims Islamic world has disappointed Palestinians

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed disappointment in the Muslim-majority countries, stating that they failed to adequately intervene to prevent Israeli forces from harming Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Addressing the issue at an event in Istanbul, Erdogan argued that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, now in its sixth month, has underscored significant shortcomings within the Islamic world in terms of unity and collective action.



Erdogan specifically highlighted the apparent disregard for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights when it comes to the right to life for Palestinian children, women, and innocent civilians.



He lamented that despite the collective efforts and diplomatic endeavors of Muslim-majority countries, they were unable to prevent the tragic deaths of Gaza's innocent children due to hunger, bullets, and bombs.



The Turkish leader acknowledged the failures within the Islamic world, emphasizing that despite its sizable population of nearly 2 billion people, it fell short in fulfilling its "brotherly duty" to the Palestinians. Erdogan's comments shed light on the complexities and challenges faced by Muslim-majority nations in achieving unity and exerting effective pressure on Israel to cease its operations in Gaza.



Erdogan revealed that Turkey, in contrast, has undertaken significant humanitarian efforts by delivering around 40,000 tons of aid to Gaza through both air and sea channels. While the Turkish president criticizes the collective response of the Islamic world, he highlights Ankara's commitment to providing tangible support to the Palestinian cause.



The remarks follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to continue the offensive on Rafah, a major city near Gaza's border with Egypt. The situation has escalated, with the Israel Defense Forces instructing Palestinians to flee the northern part of the enclave, leading to an influx of refugees in Rafah. Netanyahu has rejected international calls for a ceasefire, emphasizing the need to clear out what he termed "the last Hamas stronghold" in Rafah.







