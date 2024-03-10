UN representative considers recent Israeli settlement ‘crime’

(MENAFN) The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has raised alarm over the unprecedented expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, cautioning that the rate of growth is reaching record levels. Turk emphasized that the establishment and continuous expansion of these settlements amount to a violation of international law, constituting a war crime under existing legal frameworks. His comments came in response to a forthcoming report set to be presented to the Human Rights Council in Geneva in late March.



According to Turk, the Israeli settlements not only infringe on international law but also pose a severe threat to the prospects of a viable Palestinian state. He stated, "The West Bank is already in crisis. Yet, settler violence and settlement-related violations have reached shocking new levels, and risk eliminating any practical possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian State."



The High Commissioner's remarks underscore the gravity of the situation and the potential consequences for the already fragile geopolitical landscape in the region.



The 16-page report, compiled based on the United Nation's own monitoring and various other sources, outlines a disturbing trend with a recorded 24,300 new Israeli housing units in the occupied West Bank during the one-year period leading up to the end of October 2023. This figure is reported to be the highest on record since monitoring commenced in 2017, highlighting an alarming surge in settlement activity.



In response to the United Nations statement, Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva argued that the report should have taken into account the deaths of 36 Israelis recorded in 2023. The mission accused the Office of the High Commissioner of ignoring the losses sustained by the country. The diplomatic exchange further underscores the contentious nature of the issue and the differing perspectives on the Israeli settlement enterprise.



This article explores the implications of the United Nations High Commissioner's warning, delving into the legal aspects of the settlement expansion, its potential impact on the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the international community's response to the escalating situation in the West Bank.



