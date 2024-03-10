1TS Lead Ship INS Tir Participated In Exercise Cutlass Express: Navy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Indian Navy on Sunday said that INS Tir, the lead ship of First Training Squadron (1TS), participated in Exercise Cutlass Express-24 along with 16 friendly foreign navies.

The Navy said that as part of Cutlass Express, the training was conducted on theoretical and practical aspects of Maritime Interdiction Operations, Visit Board Search and Seizure procedures and Diving operations.

“CE–24 was held at Port Victoria, Seychelles from February 26 to March 8. The exercise was inaugurated by the President of Seychelles in attendance of dignitaries from India, the USA and African countries,” the Navy in a statement said.

The Navy said that during the sea phase, the ship's VBSS team boarded Seychelles Coast Guard (SCG) ship LE Vigilant and demonstrated procedures of boarding operations.

“Indian divers along with US and Seychelles divers undertook joint diving operations post rigorous training week,” the Navy said.

It said that the ship hosted R Adm Calvin M Foster, Deputy Commander of US Navy 6th Fleet who shared his views on the importance of maritime cooperation and shared commitment in the region, appreciating the crucial role played by the Indian Navy.

“Earlier INS Tir undertook joint EEZ surveillance with Seychelles Coast Guard from March 1 to 3. During the ship's stay at Seychelles, as part of long-range training deployment, professional exchanges, cross-deck visits and friendly sports fixtures were held with Seychelles Defence Forces,” the Navy said.

It said that the Indian Naval band performed at the National Museum, Port Victoria and enthralled a huge crowd.

“The extant deployment of INS Tir at Seychelles and participation in exercise Cutlass Express underscores close ties between Indian Navy and the regional Navies towards joint training fostering interoperability and building bridges of friendship,” the Navy said.