(MENAFN) After two years of conflict with Russia, the Pentagon is reportedly growing frustrated with Ukraine's approach to military strategy, highlighting strains in the relationship between Washington and Kiev, according to a recent report by the New York Times. Despite the United States being a key supporter of Ukraine, providing substantial military and financial assistance, recent developments suggest that relations may be experiencing challenges.



The New York Times reveals that the Pentagon's frustration revolves around a recurring issue – a disagreement on military strategy. American military strategists advocate for Ukraine to concentrate its forces on specific strategic objectives, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing battles. However, President Vladimir Zelensky has been directing his forces towards engagements in towns that United States officials deem lacking in strategic value.



The recent battle for Avdeevka, a significant Ukrainian stronghold in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic, serves as an illustrative example. Despite the counsel from United States officials and the evident advantage of Russian forces, Ukraine persisted in the conflict, foregoing a strategic withdrawal.



The New York Times suggests that the events in Avdeevka have heightened frustration levels within the American military, particularly directed towards President Zelensky and the Ukrainian political leadership. Notably, the Biden administration acknowledges Zelensky's authority as commander in chief, emphasizing his role in decision-making regarding military operations.



This article explores the dynamics between the Pentagon and Ukraine, shedding light on the challenges arising from differing perspectives on military strategy and the impact on the overall relationship between the two nations.





MENAFN10032024000045015687ID1107957331