Iconic WW2 kiss picture dodges prohibition

(MENAFN) The iconic photograph capturing a sailor kissing an unsuspecting nurse in Times Square during celebrations of Japan's surrender in World War II will continue to grace the facilities of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), according to reassurances from the agency's head, Denis McDonough. This affirmation comes in the wake of a memo that circulated on social media, proposing a ban on the legendary image.



The memo, sent to VA's regional offices in late February by the agency's assistant secretary of health for operations, RimaAnn Nelson, argued that the 'V-J Day in Times Square' photo depicted a "non-consensual act." Nelson claimed that the behavior captured by Life magazine photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt in New York City on August 14, 1945, was "inconsistent with the VA's no-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment and assault." She asserted that perspectives on historical events "evolve" in society, leading to the conclusion that the image, displayed as a symbol of the conclusion of World War II at VA facilities, should be removed.



However, McDonough swiftly overruled the order, emphasizing on social media: "Let me be clear: This image is not banned from VA facilities – and we will keep it in VA facilities." His post featured the same historic kiss on Times Square but depicted from a different angle by United States Navy photojournalist Victor Jorgensen.



The controversy surrounding the attempt to ban the iconic photograph has ignited discussions about the interpretation of historical events and the sensitivity required in displaying such images in public spaces. The article delves into the significance of the 'V-J Day in Times Square' photo, its enduring cultural impact, and the broader conversation about how historical narratives are perceived and portrayed in contemporary society.



