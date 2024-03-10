Bab Al Qasr Hotel's Artisan Kitchen Wins Favourite Brunch at What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Bab Al Qasr Hotel is thrilled to announce that its culinary gem, Artisan Kitchen, has been awarded the title of Favourite Brunch at the esteemed What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024.



This accolade highlights Artisan Kitchen's commitment to delivering culinary excellence and providing an unrivaled brunch experience against the breathtaking backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s skyline. Earning the hearts and discerning palates of both residents and guests, this award-winning restaurant offers an all-day dining extravaganza featuring global cuisines in a lavish buffet with made-to-order eggs, freshly baked croissants, and mouth-watering pizzas.



Elias Saad, the Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage at Bab Al Qasr Hotel, expressed gratitude and stated, "We are honored to receive the Favourite Brunch award at the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024, as this is a testament to the dedication of our culinary team and the unique dining experience we strive to provide. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the discerning residents of Abu Dhabi for choosing Artisan Kitchen, and we look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations.”



The What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards, renowned for honoring top-tier establishments and must-visit places, bestowed a total of 42 accolades, recognizing excellence across various categories. The majority of the categories were selected through public votes, while the What’s On team chose the top four big prize winners, spotlighting the best of Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment scene.



