IndiaAI Mission Rollout Is A Great Stride For Developed India- Says AI Thought Leader Sumant Parimal

(MENAFN- Inno Gress) 08th March 2024, New Delhi



On 7th March Indian Cabinet Approved Ambitious IndiaAI Mission to Strengthen the AI Innovation Ecosystem with a budgetory outlay of Rs.10,371.92 Crore to be spent on creating AI infrastructure, AI skillsets, AI startups to AI applications during next five years of the mission duration.



The Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) thought leader and Chief Analyst of 5 Jewels Research (5JR) Mr Sumant Parimal has hailed Govt of India decision to approve IndiaAI mission with a budgetary support of over $1B and said that IndiaAI mission rollout is a great stride for developed India which Prime Minister of India plans to achieve by 2047.

Giving his analyst insights on the Govt. of India’ AI Mission, Mr Sumant Parimal said “Govt. of India decision to launch IndiaAI mission at a budgetary outlay of Rs. 10,371.92 Cr is well positioned for driving extraordinary innovations in Indian economy by tapping disruptive potentials of Artificial Intelligence. The IndianAI mission targets wider AI ecosystem development ranging from AI Compute, to Large Multimodal Models (LMMs), industry specific Foundational Models, AI Datasets Platform, AI Applications, Ethical and Safe AI, AI Ventures, and most important AI Skilling. IndiaAI mission approval by Govt. of India is in line with my earlier insights on how by leveraging disruptive AI technology country could target higher GDP growth. Hence, I believe that IndiaAI mission rollout is a great stride for developed India, which PM Modi targets to achieve by 2047”.



However, the Global AI thought leader has a caution for the mission execution to just not to become too passionate about some high-end technology implementations, but to also focus on high impact AI use cases developments which shall add great value in people lives, governances and businesses.



“As the AI mission has envisioned installing thousands of GPUs (Graphical Processing Units), it should also create thousands of dreamers and disruptors who actually evolves the future states and future scenarios, which shall be driving millions of uses cases transforming how we live, work, and communicate. Further decision makers need to understand that we should not lock our public investment in one AI technology, rather we should diversify the technological obsolescence risks by creating portfolios of indigenous AI technologies which remain evolving with the pace of technological disruptions, giving optimum performance on the allocated budget of the IndiaAI mission. Building GPUs based Generative AI compute capacity is good to have keeping in mind the present innovations in Generative AI, but the AI Mission roadmap should be also to build AI compute facilities beyond Gen. AI and graphical processing, and shall be scalable enough to adapt to all future AI innovations like Creative AI” Mr Sumant Parimal said further.



The Chief Analyst of ‘5 Jewels Research’ further emphasizes for convergence between IndiaAI mission and the National Quantum Mission (NQM), to leverage very large computing potentials of Quantum Technologies. “Since India has two futuristic tech. missions , AI and Quantum tech. Missions, running concurrently, and both need to be converged and integrated for going beyond AI Compute to Quantum AI Compute. It is Quantum Computing Technology which shall be in position to offer sustainable ultra-high performance compute power for compute resources hungry large scale AI implementations” Mr Sumant Parimal adds further.



Point to be noted here is that the Govt. of India’s Quantum Mission and AI Mission combined is over $2B public spending program on futuristic technologies for giving India an edge in the emerging technologies. 5JR analyst believes that such large-scale public investment in emerging tech. should be targeted for creating over 10X size deep tech. industry ecosystem by attracting additional private investments and high returns on deployed public capital.





