Meet Arun Goel, The 'Record Breaker' Ex-Election Commissioner Who Resigned Before Lok Sabha Polls 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Arun Goel resigned from the post of the Election Commissioner (EC) of India on Saturday. His decision to resign came ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is Arun Goel?Arun Goel assumed charge as Election Commissioner on November 21, 2022. He is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1985 batch, Punjab cadre Goel served as a secretary at the Ministry of Heavy Industry, Government of India, after more than 37 years of service. In this role, he \"catalyzed the E-vehicle movement in India to a Tipping Point\", the Elections Commission's website says READ: Ex-bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new election commissionerHe also implemented the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Auto Industry in a record time and PLI for Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage also worked as Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority; Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Labour and Employment; Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, news agency PTI reported READ: Election Commissioner Arun Goel's file got clearances in 'haste', 'tearing hurry': SCGoyal was District Election Officer of Ludhiana district (1995-2000) and Bathinda district (1993-94).He was Born on December 7, 1962, in Patiala, Punjab. He earned a M.Sc.(Mathematics) degree and was awarded the Chancellors Medal of Excellence for being First Class First READ: 'Any hanky panky?': Supreme Court to Centre on Arun Goel's appointment as Election CommissionerAs per her profile on the Election Commission's website, Goel was a \"record breaker throughout in all the examinations of Punjabi University\".He holds a Post-Graduate degree in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England has been trained at the John F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA Goel resignArun Goel's resignation as the Election Commissioner was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.\"In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 9th March, 2024\", an official statement from the Ministry of Law and Justice read is next Election Commissioner?Following Goel's resignation, the three-member EC has now only one member: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. So the the Election Commission is now headed only by the Chief Election Commissioner. There is no election commissioners as of now to the new law on appointment of CEC and ECs, a search committee headed by the law minister and comprising two union secretaries will shortlist five names.

