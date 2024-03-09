Drugs Valued At Rs 6 Cr Seized After Multiple Raids In Delhi, UP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested five men after multiple raids in the national capital and Uttar Pradesh and recovered over 900 grams of heroin valued at Rs 6 crore from their possession, a Crime Branch official said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said that in the first operation, after receiving specific inputs, a raid was conducted and drug peddler Mahesh a.k.a Nanu (37), a resident of Shahdara was apprehended along with one red colour scooty from Mansarovar Park, Delhi.

“Thereafter, his personal search was conducted and recovery of 170 grams heroin was affected from his possession,” said the DCP.

In another operation, acting on the tip-off, the police nabbed Vikas a.k.a Vicky (46), a resident of Patel Nagar, in Paschim Vihar area

“On search, a white colour polythene containing 460-gram heroin and Rs 1.2 Lakh cash were recovered,” said the DCP.

During further probe, the police also arrested Lal Mohammad (51), a resident of Bawana, and Satyan Mandal (35), a resident of Sadar Bazaar.

In the third operation, one Ishant Wadhwa a.k.a Ishan, a resident of Sagarpur, was arrested from Dabri Chowk area.

“During his personal search, a polythene containing 300 grams heroin was recovered from inside his Jeans Pocket that he was wearing,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that Wadhwa used to procure drugs in huge quantities from Bareilly, UP at the behest of his associates.

“The Crime Branch has been targeting local drug traffickers, who are spreading drug menace amongst common people and also against those having an interstate network of drug trafficking. Further investigation is being carried out in above mentioned cases to unearth the whole chain of drug trafficking,” the DCP added.