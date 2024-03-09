Turkiye Examines Options For Obtaining Gas Supplies From Turkmenistan Through Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ankara is considering options for supplying Turkmen gas to
Turkiye through Azerbaijan, Iran and the Caspian Sea, Turkish
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said, Azernews reports.
"Turkmen gas is an issue that has been on our agenda for many
years. There are three options for gas delivery. One of them is
that Turkmen gas is transferred to Turkiye through Iran via swap.
Another option is that it arrives in Turkiye by exchange through
Iran and Azerbaijan. Alternatively, Turkmen gas could be supplied
to Turkiye via a gas pipeline passing through the Caspian Sea,
which is essentially longer lasting, more stable and has a larger
capacity ability. All these options are being considered and, to
begin with, up to 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas can be
transferred from Turkmenistan,” the minister said.
Bayraktar also touched upon the issue of creating a gas trading
center in Turkiye.
“Turkiye is working on a gas trading platform for the Istanbul
financial center, primarily with Gazprom. We think that we will be
able to put this platform into operation in a short time,”
Bayraktar noted.
