Austrian Businesses Show Interest In Investing In Ukraine's Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and the representatives of the Federation of Austrian Industries, headed by President Georg Knill, have met and discussed deepening cooperation in Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The meeting took place in Vienna, where the delegation of the Ukrainian Energy Ministry had arrived to attend a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Knill mentioned that Ukrainian and Austrian businesses had long-standing and close ties, and the Austrian side is interested in deepening cooperation in relation to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

In his turn, Galushchenko emphasized the prospects of enhancing cooperation in the development of renewable energy, expanding distributed generation capacities, renovating and modernizing the grids.

“We will rebuild Ukraine's energy sector using the latest technologies, introducing the advanced systems that will allow us to strengthen the stability and flexibility of our energy system. We have to prepare specific cooperation projects as soon as today, so that the next day after our victory we can launch them,” Galushchenko noted.

According to him, last year Ukraine's Energy Strategy was endorsed, which determined the key reconstruction objectives, such as renewable and nuclear energy development and decentralized generation.

In addition, the parties spoke of cooperation in the hydrogen industry.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry