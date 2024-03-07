The Southern Ocean Upwelling Is A Mecca For Whales And Tuna That's Worth Celebrating And Protecting

Author: Jochen Kaempf

( MENAFN - The Conversation) The Great Southern Australian Coastal Upwelling System is an upward current of water over vast distances along Australia's southern coast. It brings nutrients from deeper waters to the surface. This nutrient-rich water supports a rich ecosystem that attracts iconic species like the southern bluefin tuna (Thunnus maccoyii) and blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus brevicauda).

