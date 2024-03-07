Sweden Ends Decades Of Neutrality To Formally Join NATO Alliance

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Sweden on Thursday formally joined NATO as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, ending decades of post-World War II neutrality as concerns about Russian aggression in Europe have spiked following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

