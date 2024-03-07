(MENAFN) Roderich Kiesewetter, the deputy chairman of the German parliament's oversight committee and former German Army general staff officer, has ignited controversy by declaring Russia's Ministry of Defense building and the headquarters of the country's intelligence service in central Moscow as legitimate targets that should be attacked. Speaking on a state broadcaster's talk show, Kiesewetter argued that Ukraine should have the opportunity to take the war into Russian territory, echoing a similar call made by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in April 2023. The lawmaker emphasized that such attacks should focus on strategic government installations to convey a message to the Russian population about their country's role as aggressors.



The provocative comments come amid a diplomatic row between Moscow and Berlin following the leak of an audio recording in which German military officers discussed a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge. Kiesewetter's advocacy for strikes on Moscow government buildings adds fuel to the already heightened tensions, raising questions about the diplomatic consequences and the potential impact on European relations. As Germany grapples with internal discussions on its foreign policy stance, Kiesewetter's remarks underscore the complexity of navigating geopolitical challenges in the current international landscape.







