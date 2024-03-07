(MENAFN) In a recent press briefing, United States State Department spokesman Matthew Miller reiterated Washington's belief in the Ukrainian military's ability to deliver "nice surprises on the battlefield" against Russia. The phrase was originally used by outgoing Under Secretary Victoria Nuland during her January trip to Kiev, expressing confidence in the Ukrainian army's capabilities. Despite Russia's recent advances in the strategically important city of Avdeevka in Donbass, Miller affirmed that the United States government still holds the view that Ukraine has a viable plan to achieve victories on the battlefield.



Miller's comments come over a month after Nuland's expression of confidence, with the spokesman citing recent Ukrainian claims of sinking a Russian patrol ship in the Black Sea as an example of Kiev's successes. It's noteworthy that the Russian Defense Ministry has not provided any official comments on these reports.



This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Nuland's impending departure from her post, expressing gratitude for her role in shaping Washington's policy on Ukraine and Russia over the years. However, Nuland is perceived in Russia as a key figure in the 2014 Maidan coup in Kiev, which triggered the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on her recent trip to the country, stating that such visits typically do not "bring anything good."



Following Nuland's visit to Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initiated a broader overhaul of the military leadership, including the dismissal of Valery Zaluzhny as Ukraine's top general. The Russian liberation of Avdeevka occurred under the watch of Zaluzhny's replacement, General Aleksandr Syrsky.



As tensions persist between Ukraine and Russia, the reaffirmation of confidence by the United States State Department sheds light on the ongoing complexities and geopolitical dynamics in the region. The evolving situation continues to shape diplomatic relations, military strategies, and the broader implications for peace and stability in Eastern Europe.



