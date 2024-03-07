IAEA To Help Japan Establish Protection Of Largest Nuclear Power Plant From Terrorist Attacks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will
help Japan establish protection against possible terrorist attacks
at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the most powerful in
the country and the world, located in Niigata Prefecture, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
Foreign media noted that a team of IAEA specialists will inspect
the station, and assess and prepare recommendations on
counter-terrorism security. In this area, several inconsistencies
with established protocols have been identified at the
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa NPP in recent years, which led to the
prohibition of the operation of the plant in 2021.
In more than two years, the operator of the Tokyo Electric Power
(TEPCO) facility has made progress in improving the safety of
nuclear power plants. In particular, measures to repel terrorist
attacks, mitigate the effects of stormy weather were tightened and
equipment for the protection of nuclear materials was improved. The
Japanese regulator lifted the ban on the operation of the station
at the end of 2023, but the consent of local authorities is
required for its restart. It is assumed that the IAEA will help to
finally resolve this issue.
It should be noted that the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power
plant is located on the shore of the Japan Sea. It ranks first in
the world in terms of the combined capacity of seven reactors,
which exceeds 8.2 thousand MW. The Japanese government has decided
to review the policy of abandoning the construction of new nuclear
power plants and intensify work on restarting reactors shut down
after the accident at the Fukushima-1 plant in 2011. The list
includes the sixth and seventh power units of the
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa NPP.
