QRCS, OCHA Reach Out To Vulnerable People In Yemen

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a project to provide health care and shelter aid for the most vulnerable people in Yemen.

With $649,981 funding from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' (OCHA) Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), the new project is aimed at meeting the emergency and permanent needs of 60,572 displaced and war-affected people in remote and inaccessible areas of Qa'atabah District, Dhale Governorate.

The project's plan comprises two components as follows: Shelter: Maintenance of 500 shelters at internally displaced people (IDP) camps, with a special focus on the most vulnerable families living in unsafe conditions.

Health: Improved access to primary, emergency, and comprehensive health care services, including surgeries, by securing financial and medical resources to rehabilitate infrastructure in three medical facilities, as well as deploying mobile clinics to IDP camps.

QRCS has already commenced the initial shelter beneficiary selection survey at 12 camps; reopening of target health facilities; procurement of medical supplies, medications, laboratory solutions, consumables, and operational expenses; hiring of specialised medical professionals; and payment of staff remunerations.

At the same time, mobile clinics are making field visits to the camps, to provide primary health care for IDPs. The patients with critical health conditions are referred to the health facilities covered by the project.

As a result, there was a significant improvement in the performance and turnout of these health facilities.

As shown by indicators, the number of beneficiaries during the first two months was 13,211. The patients received health services and medical consultations through the different primary and secondary health care departments, including the surgery department.

The project's activities include maintenance and restoration works at the target health facilities; capacity-building and training courses for health workers; referral of patients to specialised health facilities for treatment; and awareness-raising sessions on prevention, nutrition, and health consultation.