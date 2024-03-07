Software Technology Park Set-Up In Kerala

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 7 (KNN) Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has inaugurated the new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centres in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, aiming to significantly enhance the electronics, IT sector, and start up ecosystem in Kerala.

These centres are set to play a pivotal role in fortifying Kerala's IT infrastructure, offering cutting-edge facilities to budding tech start-ups, thus facilitating their innovation, expansion, and global competitiveness.

The event was hosted at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST).

Following the inauguration, the Minister toured the Incubation Centre and interacted with start-ups, engaging in discussions on the theme 'Catalysing Tech Start-up's in Kerala.'

Furthermore, the Minister announced that the forthcoming Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre (BSRC) will establish a regional centre at IIST, Thiruvananthapuram, thereby fostering the city's start-up and tech ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)