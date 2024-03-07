Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Launches Groundbreaking Social Media Campaign 'Womenwillbewomen'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 2024: Shangri-La Eros New Delhi proudly unveils the debut of its pioneering social media campaign, "WomenWillbeWomen", meticulously crafted to honour the spirit of International Women's Day. This captivating campaign, presented as a dynamic melodic theatre experience video, stands as a resounding celebration of the unwavering strength and inspiring leadership embodied by women. The hotel has meticulously composed a unique anthem, "What are women made of? Women are made of who we are", exclusively for this initiative. Each meaningful verse penned by our skilled lyricists, beautifully encapsulates the soul and spirit of our campaign signifies the hotel's steadfast commitment to nurturing inclusivity and empowerment, both within its community and across wider horizons.



The campaign's story is unveiled through a deeply touching video, enveloping viewers in a young girl's captivating recitation of a poem. With heartfelt and evocative verses, she highlights society's stereotypes about women, sparking a profound journey about empowered women. The film blossoms within a hotel elevator, transforming it into a work of art. Each artistic portrayal brings to life the extraordinary women of the hotel who embody raw power, resilience, courage, audacity and independence in their unique roles. They thoroughly engage the audience with their uplifting narratives through compelling storytelling.



This campaign emerges as a visionary project meticulously crafted to spotlight the profound essence of women across various departments,including Sales and Marketing, Housekeeping, Culinary, Food and Beverage Service, Front Office, Human Resources, Security and our specially abled colleagues from Noida Deaf Society.



"We are exhilarated to introduce â€ ̃WomenWillbeWomen,' a campaign dedicated to honouring the remarkable strength and leadership of the women within our esteemed establishment," says Abhishek Sadhoo, General Manager of Shangri-La Eros New Delhi."Shangri-La Eros New Delhi humbly boasts a leadership team comprised of 28% women, along with over 100 empowered women diligently fulfilling different roles and responsibilities throughout the hotel this initiative, our aim is to ignite a fire of inspiration and empowerment among women worldwide, encouraging them to embrace their innate potential and fearlessly shatter barriers."





About Shangri-La:



Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.



Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.



About Shangri-La Circle



Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Groupâ€TMs portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities and family experiences.

