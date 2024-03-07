Award Of Distinction Presented To Cuban Film 'FIDEL' At 12Th Global Festival Of Journalism Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, February 22, 2024: The Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum, in collaboration with the Embassy of Cuba, proudly showcased the acclaimed documentary film 'FIDEL' on the second day of the 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida. Organized by the International Journalism Centre, the festival aims to advocate for February 12th as the International Day of Journalism.



The event highlighted the strong and amicable relations between India and Cuba, with a focus on further fostering cultural exchange between the two nations. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for the Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership between India and Cuba in promoting art and culture.



"We are delighted to participate in the 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida. The film 'FIDEL' from Cuba offers profound insights and valuable learning experiences. Our collaboration with ICMEI has significantly contributed to strengthening the ties between our nations, and this event marks another milestone in our cultural exchange,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Abel Aballe Despaigne, Charged dï¿1⁄2Affairs of the Embassy of Cuba in India.



During the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah honored the Cuban film ï¿1⁄2FIDELï¿1⁄2 with the prestigious Award of Distinction, recognizing its outstanding contribution to the realm of documentary filmmaking. Additionally, Abel Aballe Despaigne was presented with a festival memento in acknowledgment of his significant role in promoting cultural diplomacy between India and Cuba.



The event received support from esteemed organizations such as the Asian Unity Alliance, World Peace Development and Research Foundation, and AAFT University.



