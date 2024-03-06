Kuwait PM Stresses Resolve To Continue Combating Corruption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah reiterated that the message the government is keen to deliver to the public is that "we are serious in fighting corruption and there is none; whoever, is above the law."

The premier highlighted achieving justice and equality on which the values of Kuwait's society were built throughout history.

Kuwait's ranking in Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) rose about 17 points, thanks to the efforts of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

His Highness said that resources could be everlasting when they are better exploited, referring to some countries which could not make use of their resources.

The Premier went to say that Acting Director of Kuwait University Dr. Misahri Al-Harbi is reviewing all academic certificates from the year 2000 until 2024 that were submitted to official authorities, noting that some of them were approved and were not fake.

This is a practical, real and serious act in implementing law and combating administrative corruption, as opposed to financial, His Highness noted.

His Highness elaborated that administrative corruption has much harm than the financial one as the former creates a great state of unrest.

Since the first day in office, the government has been keen on restoring confidence in its institutions and constitution, His Highness the Premier said.

His Highness also affirmed that the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is based on turning Kuwait into a robust economy in parallel with oil economy and in line with Kuwait's 2035 Vision. He voiced confidence in Kuwaitis to build a new economy depending on human resources and innovation, not on oil.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Al-Sabah said that there is a serious desire in regaining the glory of Kuwait, given the country's potential, such as the distinguished geographical location closer to the centers of economic weight like Iraq, Iran and Gulf states, referring to the "Silk Road" project among GCC members that will be launch toward East Asia and India.

Kuwait seeks to better use its location starting from Kuwait Bay to establish an outstanding logistic center to offer banking and financial services to neighboring countries, in addition to attracting global universities and medical centers to Kuwait, His Highness noted.

This is the vision of His Highness the Amir, with which he tasked the government, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad said.

During his state visits to GCC countries, His Highness the Amir highlighted economy during his talks, the premier noted. (more)

