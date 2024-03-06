               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE: Weekly Draws, Prizes At Ramadan Festival In Fujairah


3/6/2024 2:54:45 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 4:27 PM

The first edition of the Dibba Ramadan Festival 2024 will be held from March 14 to April 8 at the Dibba Exhibition Centre.

The 26-day festival, organised by the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will feature various entertainment and heritage activities, including daily and weekly draws, competitions, and valuable prizes for visitors.

It will also feature games, and various types of folk and heritage arts, alongside popular and Arabic food stalls.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A Ramadan Majlis will also be organised, with several prominent figures participating. Additionally, every Tuesday will be designated a free entry day for children so they can enjoy the play area.

ALSO READ:

  • UAE: Ramadan shoppers urged to keep receipts; here's why
  • UAE to crack down on illegal price hikes, monitor discounts during Ramadan
  • UAE: Now, donate with Bitcoin to charities this Ramadan
  • Dubai announces Ramadan work hours for government employees
  • UAE: Sharjah announces Ramadan timings for government employees

MENAFN06032024000049011007ID1107944546

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search