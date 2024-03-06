Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), Renowned Active Shooter Expert Collaborate On New App Offering Active Shooter Preparation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, has unveiled its first mobile safety application. The app will launch March 31, 2024, and will feature active shooter preparedness content that was developed in collaboration with Chris Grollnek, a globally recognized expert on active shooter situations and founder of the Active Shooter Prevention Project (“ASPP”). According to the announcement, the app is designed for Grollnek's audience and customer base, which includes Fortune 100 and 500 companies, small to large corporations and businesses, the entire government sector, public entities and other organizations. Last year alone, ASPP officials provided more than 150 live trainings and traveled the world to teach, train and consult. The new Amesite safety app enables the organization to extend its reach to a worldwide audience, making critical training more accessible and immediate.

“Global thought leaders like Chris need a platform to deliver online consulting and learning, and Amesite is that home,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“Our AI-powered platform offers best-in-class infrastructure and learning programs that are quickly and efficiently deployed. We are thrilled to support Chris in helping keep organizations and communities safer, 24/7 and globally.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an edtech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information about the company, please visit .

