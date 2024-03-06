Greece Repeats France's Blunder In Pursuing Dangerous Policy Towards S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The reason for Armenia's special interest in Greece in recent
days is causing several questions. The Armenian Ambassador to
Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan's meeting with Greek Minister of National
Defence Nikos Dendias last week, the Greek minister's visit to
Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Greece
with his wife right after the Munich Conference, and Greek Prime
Minister Misotakis's claims on Greece's support for the Armenian
side to achieve a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and the
expression "to disrupt the dictator's plans in the region" and
making insinuations against Azerbaijan indicate that this country
is going to act as France's new puppet in the South Caucasus.
The prejudice against Turkic nationalities prompts Greece to
create an anti-Azerbaijani coalition and involve Armenia in the
France-Greece-Cyprus union.
We should not forget that the military cooperation between these
countries began many years ago, when the Azerbaijani lands were
still under Armenian occupation. President Ilham Aliyev touched on
this issue when he received the Greek ambassador on September 2,
2020, and expressed the concern of official Baku. However, it seems
that Azerbaijan's views on this issue are not clear enough to the
other side, so a tripartite programme on military cooperation was
signed between Armenia, Greece, and Cyprus last year.
As a matter of fact, Greece, which is a partner of Armenia with
an anti-Turkish spirit, has a character completely compatible with
Armenians. For a long time, Armenia and Greece have declared their
desire to normalise relations with Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Making
such claims and holding numerous meetings is known as hypocrisy and
imbalance. Greece, like Armenia, has been harbouring Turkish hatred
for a long time and has taken biased steps against Azerbaijan and
Turkiye, aiming at completely different goals in practice.
This time, seeing itself alone on the field, France planned to
add Greece to its league, which could support a weak ally. France
knows that entering the South Caucasus is not an easy task for it.
It is also an executor of the secret mission of the West.
But while France and the West were able to woo Armenia with
sweet promises, the inability of its mediator to be a strong enough
player necessitated the entry of a third party and possibly even a
fourth party, including Cyprus.
Undoubtedly, Armenians who do not care about the security and
future of the South Caucasus joining the France-Greece-Cyprus trio
and building an alliance against Azerbaijan may pose a serious
threat in the region in many terms. Armenia's blind step does not
create rifts between Europe, the West, and Azerbaijan, on the
contrary, it further distances the West from the South Caucasus.
Europe understands very well that the main key to the South
Caucasus is in the hands of Azerbaijan, both economically and
politically, and in this case, its support for Armenia undermines
the interests of the West.
Over time, the West and Europe will understand that this path is
wrong in order not to lose Azerbaijan. In the middle, the loser
will be Armenia, as always.
In the end, Greece will be left with belated regret and the
"France's tool" stigma. We remember which country Greece and Cyprus
were with during the Patriotic War in 2020 and their military and
medical assistance to the separatists who were illegally fighting
in Garabagh. Just as Greece wants to strengthen its relations with
Turkiye, Armenia is also chasing these dreams. However, the paths
of both allies cross at one point: Turkey and Azerbaijan. Armenia
well remembers that its 30-year occupation policy left Yerevan
deprived of access to the borders of Turkiye.
Azerbaijan does not have an aggressive approach towards any
country. Especially last year, during the meeting of the Minister
of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, with the
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, within
the framework of the Eastern Partnership Foreign Affairs
Ministerial meeting, the parties confirmed that Azerbaijan is a
reliable and strategic partner of Europe in the field of energy
security.
While the two countries (Greece and Azerbaijan) are confident
that successful cooperation in the field of energy will contribute
to the development and stability of the region, Athens' current
policy seems to be a potential threat to the steps that
Armenian-Azerbaijani relations can take in the direction of
peace.
