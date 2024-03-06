Hydraulic Cylinder Market Report 2024, Industry Trends, Growth, Size And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Hydraulic Cylinder Market Report by Function (Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders, Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders), Type (Tie-Rod Cylinders, Welded Cylinders, Telescopic Cylinders, Mill-Type Cylinders), Bore Size (<50 MM, 50–150 MM, >150 MM), Application (Mobile, Industrial), End-Use Industry (Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Material Handling, Agriculture, Automotive, Mining, Oil & Gas, Marine, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global hydraulic cylinder market size reached US$ 14.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hydraulic Cylinder Industry:

Industrial Expansion and Infrastructure Development:

The growth of the hydraulic cylinder industry is closely tied to the global expansion of construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and mining sectors. As these industries expand, the demand for equipment with hydraulic cylinders, such as excavators, loaders, and tractors, escalates. Infrastructure projects worldwide, including the construction of roads, bridges, and urban development, heavily rely on hydraulic machinery for their high efficiency and precision, driving the demand for hydraulic cylinders. This consistent industrial growth, coupled with investments in infrastructure, perpetuates the steady demand for hydraulic cylinders, fueling the expansion of the industry.

Technological Advancements in Hydraulic Cylinders:

Technological innovations are pivotal in shaping the growth of hydraulic cylinder industry. Advancements in material science have led to the development of more durable, lightweight, and efficient hydraulic cylinders, enhancing their performance and lifespan. Integration of smart technologies, such as IoT connectivity and sensors, into hydraulic cylinders allows for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced operational efficiency. These technological enhancements improve the functionality of hydraulic cylinders and cater to the increasing demands for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly hydraulic solutions, thereby broadening their application spectrum and market demand.

Increasing Demand for Automation and Advanced Machinery:

The growth of the industry is significantly influenced by the rising trend of automation and the adoption of advanced machinery in various sectors, including agriculture, construction, and manufacturing. Hydraulic cylinders play a crucial role in enabling automated processes and providing the necessary force and control for heavy machinery. The shift toward precision agriculture, automated production lines, and the increasing adoption of heavy-duty machinery in construction and mining operations demand reliable and efficient hydraulic cylinders. This trend toward automation and the consequent need for advanced hydraulic systems drive the development and innovation within the hydraulic cylinder industry, aligning with the evolving needs of the market.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydraulic-cylinder-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Bosch Rexroth AG

Caterpillar Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Enerpac Tool Group (Formerly Actuant Corporation)

Hannon Hydraulics

HYDAC INTERNATIONAL GmbH

JARP Industries

Kappa Engineering

KYB Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

SMC Corporation

Texas Hydraulics Inc.

United Hydraulics Wipro Enterprises

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Function:



Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Double-acting hydraulic cylinders dominate the market as they provide power in both directions (extension and retraction), offering versatility and efficiency for a broad range of applications requiring precise control, such as in manufacturing and mobile machinery.

Breakup by Type:



Tie-Rod Cylinders

Welded Cylinders

Telescopic Cylinders Mill-Type Cylinders

Welded cylinders account for the largest market share due to their robust design, which offers superior durability and strength, making them suitable for heavy-duty applications in industries like construction, agriculture, and mining where reliability is critical.

Breakup by Bore Size:



<50 MM

50–150 MM >150 MM

The 50–150 mm bore size represents the largest segment as it is commonly used in a variety of machinery and equipment, providing an optimal balance between size and power suitable for general industrial and mobile applications.

Breakup by Application:



Mobile Industrial

Mobile applications hold the largest market share as hydraulic cylinders are essential in mobile equipment for various industries, providing the necessary control and power for functions such as lifting, pushing, and pulling in machinery like excavators, cranes, and trucks.

Breakup by End-Use Industry:



Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Material Handling

Agriculture

Automotive

Mining

Oil & Gas

Marine Others

The construction industry dominates the segment as it relies on hydraulic cylinders for a multitude of applications, including earthmoving, material handling, and lifting tasks, driven by global urbanization and infrastructure development.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the hydraulic cylinder market is attributed to rapid industrialization, increasing infrastructure projects, and the presence of major agriculture and manufacturing sectors, which collectively surge the demand for hydraulic cylinders in the burgeoning construction of region, material handling, and agricultural machinery markets.

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Trends:

The global hydraulic cylinder market is witnessing significant growth trends, driven by the expanding demand across various industries such as construction, agriculture, mining, and manufacturing. This demand is fueled by the increasing adoption of automation and advanced machinery that requires precise, powerful linear motion control, which hydraulic cylinders provide. Innovations in hydraulic cylinder technology are enhancing their efficiency, durability, and environmental sustainability, catering to the evolving requirements of modern industrial applications. Furthermore, the trend toward smarter, integrated systems is evident, with hydraulic cylinders being increasingly equipped with sensors and IoT connectivity for enhanced performance monitoring, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163