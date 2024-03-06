Kuwaiti Delegation Unveils Pavilion Design At Expo Osaka 2025

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 6 (KUNA) -- The architectural design and exhibition of the Kuwaiti Pavilion at the 2025 World Expo hosted by the Japanese city of Osaka was unveiled at a ceremony in Tokyo, highlighting the details of the ambitious project.

The ceremony was held in the presence of political, media, social and business officials, representatives of Kuwait and partner companies involved in the project.

In his speech during the ceremony, Kuwait Ambassador to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan said, "45 years ago, Kuwait was one of only four Arab countries that participated in the Expo 1970 in Osaka. Over the past years, we have witnessed significant milestones in bilateral cooperation, partnership, and solidarity between Kuwait and Japan."

"Our efforts aim to strengthen bilateral relations under the directives of our wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah," he noted.

On his part, Commissioner-General for Kuwait Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 and Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information for Administrative and Financial Affairs Salem Al-Watyan said, "We are pleased and honored to unveil the State of Kuwait's pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. It will serve as a bridge of friendship and solidarity between Kuwait and Japan, as well as among all nations around the world."

"We eagerly anticipate the completion of our preparations to welcome visitors in 2025, with the aim of strengthening the close ties between the people of Kuwait and Japan, as well as fostering connections with people from around the world," he added.

He pointed out that the Kuwait Pavilion will showcase the country's endeavors to build a sustainable future for its people and strengthen its global standing through a diversified economy focused on national development.

"Kuwait, which has always been described as a beacon of culture and tolerance for its contributions to Arab culture, arts and social work, will present itself as a Visionary Lighthouse shining the Gulf region and gain recognition globally," he said.

The next World Expo in Osaka will take place from April 13 to October 13 next year in Osaka under the theme "Designing Future Society for our Lives". (end)

