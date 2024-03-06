Amir And President Of Congo Hold Official Talks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, HE Felix Tshisekedi held an official talks session at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday.

During the session, they discussed ways to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries in various cooperation fields, particularly investment and economy.

HH the Amir and HE the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo exchanged views on the most prominent regional and international issues and developments of common concern, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.



The session was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of Transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, and a number of senior officials.

On the Congolese side, the session was attended by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Christophe Lutundula Apala and a number of senior officials.

HH the Amir also hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HE the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo and his accompanying delegation.