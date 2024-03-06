On Women's Day Eve, TV Stars Speak Out In Favour Of Self-Acceptance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actors Karuna Pandey, Pariva Pranati, Ayushi Khurana, Neetha Shetty, and Isha Sharma, who play strong women characters on screen, have reflected upon Women's Day, advocating for change, and voiced for embracing one's awesome self.

Karuna, who plays Pushpa in 'Pushpa Impossible' said: "As we celebrate Women's Day, let's reflect on the importance of empowering women in both urban and rural areas, ensuring they have the freedom to make their own choices and shape their destinies. Education is crucial, but so is liberation -- women should have the freedom to follow their hearts."

The actress shared that true empowerment means having the power to decide independently, without being controlled by family members or societal expectations.

"My hope is for a future where women everywhere are bold, courageous, and free to make their own choices," added Karuna.

Pariva essays the role of Vandana in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'.

For Pariva, Women's Day is not just about celebrating each woman's stand for herself and embracing who they are, but also about recognising the silent struggles many women face in today's modern world.

"Despite the progress and modern lifestyles, countless women continue to compromise their desires and dreams. It's our collective responsibility to inspire, support, and become cheerleaders for these women, empowering them to carve out a brighter tomorrow for themselves," she said.

Ayushi, who plays Pallavi in 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', said: "Today is all about embracing your awesome self. Whether it's chasing dreams, achieving financial independence, or pursuing your passion - just go for it. As you navigate your journey, may you find the confidence to not only shape your own destiny but also contribute to a world where every woman stands financially strong."

"Remember, your voice matters, your dreams are valid, and your potential is limitless. Happy Women's Day to every trailblazer, dreamer, and force of nature. You have the power to shape your story. So, here's to being fierce, free, and fabulous," added Ayushi.

Neetha plays Deepika in 'Aangan Aapno Kaa'.

The actress said: "I believe women should be celebrated every day. It's not just about honouring the iconic figures, who have changed history but also about encouraging our new generations to dream big and understand that anything is possible. On this day, we celebrate the strength, determination, and resilience of women everywhere."

Isha, who plays the titular character in 'Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke', said: "As women, we are born with the innate ability to conquer challenges and excel in every aspect of life. Just trust your instincts and fearlessly pursue your dreams."

"Rather than viewing imperfections as obstacles, we should embrace them as opportunities for personal growth. This Women's Day, let's celebrate the strength that resides within each of us and follow the path that our hearts truly desire," she added.

The show airs on Sony SAB.