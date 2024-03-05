Drones, Sharpshooters To Guard PM Modi's Rally Venue In Srinagar

With heightened vigilance, authorities are deploying sophisticated techniques including an aerial surveillance grid, drones, and sharpshooters to safeguard the PM's rally venue.

“A comprehensive security grid has been established around Bakshi Stadium in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming public rally on Thursday. This includes the implementation of an anti-drone system to safeguard the venue. Additionally, sharpshooters have been strategically deployed at key vantage points to ensure maximum security,” a senior police official, speaking on the condition of anonymity said.

The police officer elaborated,“We have established a multi-layered security perimeter around Bakshi Stadium, and a traffic advisory will be released tomorrow to streamline the movement of attendees heading to the venue for the PM's rally.”

Sources said that various security forces are actively involved in overseeing the security arrangements for the event.

Expanding further on the arrangements, the officer added,“In conjunction with deploying anti-drone systems and sharpshooters, we've bolstered security at crucial junctures. Utilizing metal detectors and sniffer dogs, we've heightened awareness at key locations.”

The security apparatus aims to maintain a secure environment throughout the duration of the visit, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of all attendees and dignitaries.

Over the past 48 hours, multi-layered checkpoints have been established at sensitive and hypersensitive sites across Kashmir, with surprise inspections conducted to reinforce security protocols.

Senior police officials have confirmed the deployment of additional security forces in Srinagar to thwart any potential threats posed by anti-national elements and ensure the maintenance of peace and order during the Prime Minister's visit.

Reports suggest that upon reaching Srinagar, Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps located in the Badami Bagh cantonment area.

It is anticipated that he may pay homage at the martyr's memorial inside the headquarters before heading to Bakshi Stadium in a cavalcade for the main event; however, these details have not been officially confirmed by any authorities.

Furthermore, sources have indicated that after attending the rally, the Prime Minister is expected to depart for Delhi.

The administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has left no stone unturned in ensuring all necessary preparations are in place.

Top officials from both the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory have been closely monitoring all arrangements and are on the ground to oversee their implementation.



Additionally, senior BJP leaders from both the center and the UT have been stationed in Srinagar to ensure that the public rally addressed by the Prime Minister at Bakshi Stadium on March 7 is a grand and successful event.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, the thoroughfares from Gupkar road to Bakshi Stadium and various parts of the city have been adorned with welcome gates, buntings, hoardings, and flags, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Smart City Limited have been diligently working to ensure that roads, lanes, and streets are immaculately cleaned and maintained, presenting a pristine environment for PM Modi's visit.



With stringent security measures firmly in place and meticulous arrangements underway, all attention is focused on Srinagar as it prepares for the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

