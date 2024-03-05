'Khuda Ka Khauf Kare': Pakistan Expert's Fiery Rant On Babar-Tendulkar Comparison Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistan's cricket expert and YouTuber, Wasay Habib, passionately criticised the ongoing comparisons between Babar Azam and the legendary Indian cricket batter Sachin Tendulkar. During a discussion on GTV News, Habib expressed his strong disapproval of the comparisons, emphasising that it began with Virat Kohli, extended to Shubman Gill, and has now escalated to include a cricket icon like Sachin.

In a viral clip, Habib exclaimed, "First, [there were comparisons with] Virat Kohli, then Shubman Gill, and now you have jumped to Sachin Tendulkar! Have you seen Sachin play? Khuda ka khauf kare (Have the fear of God, please). Please don't ask me such a question; I am a passionate cricket fan. Who are these people asking such questions? How is the comparison between Babar and Tendulkar even possible?"

Previously, legendary Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram had mentioned Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar while discussing Babar Azam's batting prowess. Akram acknowledged Babar's skills and considered him among the top three batters globally, emphasising his ability to play proper cricketing shots.

"Babar is a very good player. He is among the three best batters in the world right now, and he plays proper cricketing shots. Had he been a pinch hitter, then the bowler would know that he has a chance to get him out," stated Wasim Akram in a talk show.

While praising Babar, Akram also highlighted the challenges faced by bowlers against technically sound batters like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, emphasising their ability to play quality shots against good deliveries, providing fewer opportunities for dismissals.

