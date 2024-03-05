Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort Invites Guests to Experience the Spirit of Ramadan with Exclusive Offers

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) El Jadida, Morocco, 5 March 2024:



Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort invites guests to enjoy the ambiance of Ramadan with a special offering tailored for unforgettable family moments. Nestled along the breathtaking shoreline, Mazagan offers a serene retreat and a captivating setting characterized by stunning natural beauty. Surrounded by beach, gardens, and azure waters, the resort provides an idyllic backdrop for cherished family moments and cultural celebrations.



Amidst this tranquil oasis, guests can savor the flavors of Ramadan with traditional Iftar at Olives restaurant inviting them to an international culinary journey in a friendly setting blending opulence and refinement. Guests can enjoy a sumptuous buffet orchestrated by talented chefs, offering a palette of flavors. Andalusian music and a Gnawa troupe add enchanting notes for a touch of magic to this culinary experience.

And for those seeking a more intimate experience with live trio band music, Bushra By Buddha-Bar offers a refined and convivial Ftour celebration every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Guests can enjoy delightful dishes around a richly set table in an elegant and cozy atmosphere.

With accommodations designed to accommodate families comfortably, including spacious rooms and thoughtful amenities, Mazagan ensures a memorable and immersive experience for guests of all ages.



“We are delighted to offer our guests a truly special experience during Ramadan at Mazagan. This season is a time for reflection, togetherness, and gratitude, and we aim to provide a serene and memorable setting for families to celebrate. Our Ramadan offering embodies the spirit of hospitality and tradition, and we look forward to welcoming our guests to Mazagan for an unforgettable experience," says Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort.

As guests gather with loved ones to break their fast and share in the blessings of the season, they will also have the opportunity to explore the resort's lush landscapes, sparkling pools, and inviting communal spaces. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and cultural immersion for an unforgettable Ramadan getaway.





Ramadan offer at Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort comprises various enticing inclusions designed to enhance the experience for guests and families.



• Accommodation for 2 adults & 2 children*

• Daily iftar buffet for 2 adults

• Daily breakfast for 2 children

• Iftar for children and Suhoor with additional cost





