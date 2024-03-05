(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic escalation, Israel has decided to recall its ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, following Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' refusal to convene a Security Council hearing on allegations of rapes committed during Hamas attacks on October 7. The move comes despite a United Nations report acknowledging "reasonable grounds" to believe Israel's claims.



On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced the recall, citing the need for "immediate consultations" over what he described as an attempt to suppress a "serious United Nations report on the mass rapes committed by Hamas and its helpers" during the October 7 attacks. Katz criticized Guterres for not addressing the report in the Security Council and refraining from designating Hamas as a terrorist organization.



The announcement followed a report from the United Nation's envoy focusing on sexual violence, Pramila Patten, who suggested that allegations of sexual assaults by Hamas militants against Israelis were plausible. Patten's report, released on the same day as the recall, revealed "clear and convincing information" indicating that some women and children taken back to Gaza as hostages by Hamas after the October 7 attacks had experienced rape and "sexualized torture."



The surprise raids by Hamas on southern Israeli villages on October 7 resulted in over 1,100 casualties, sparking a subsequent conflict in which more than 30,000 Gazans have reportedly lost their lives. The report by the United Nation's envoy raised concerns about the ongoing nature of such violence, emphasizing the need for international attention and action.



The diplomatic fallout underscores the deepening rift between Israel and the United Nations, with Israel pushing for a stronger stance against Hamas and the Secretary-General's office facing criticism for its handling of the sensitive issue. As tensions rise, the international community will be closely watching the unfolding developments, anticipating potential repercussions on the already complex geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.



