EU unable to provide Ukraine date for accession negotiations

(MENAFN) The European Commission remains without a definitive timeframe for the commencement of accession talks with Ukraine, according to spokesperson Eric Mamer. While Ukraine secured European Union-candidate status in June 2022 and received approval to open accession talks in December of the same year, the next crucial step involves the drafting of a negotiation framework by European Union officials. Mamer conveyed that the commission aims to propose this framework in the coming weeks, but the duration for its approval remains uncertain.



Mamer clarified the distinction between the Commission's presentation of the negotiation framework to the Council and its subsequent adoption by the Council. While the Commission is actively working towards a swift presentation, the exact timeline for approval remains a question beyond its purview. The uncertainty surrounding the approval timeline is poised to impact Ukraine's trajectory towards European Union membership.



Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicated that the European Union might delay drafting the negotiation framework until after the parliamentary elections in June 2024. Despite previously mentioning a mid-March submission during a visit to Kiev, von der Leyen highlighted the complexities of reconciling "different negotiating positions," which necessitates thorough review time.



The European Union's cautious approach to finalizing the negotiation framework underscores the intricate process of aligning the diverse perspectives within the bloc. Once the framework is presented to the European Union Council, it will undergo a rigorous review by all 27 member states, each holding the pivotal role of deciding whether to initiate the formal negotiating process.



The lingering uncertainties surrounding the timeline and approval process signify the challenges ahead for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. As the European Commission navigates the intricate procedures and varying member state positions, the path toward formalizing accession talks remains intricate and subject to a multitude of considerations.



