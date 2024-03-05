Putin's recent address to Federal Assembly delivers key insights into nation's future development

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent address to the Federal Assembly, the country's national legislature, delivered key insights into the nation's future development and strategic goals. Spanning a record-breaking two hours and six minutes, the speech covered a range of topics, focusing predominantly on domestic issues ahead of the upcoming presidential election.



In his comprehensive address, President Putin emphasized Russia's resilience, highlighting the nation's ability to tackle complex challenges and overcome attempts to constrain it. He asserted that despite Western efforts to destabilize Russia, similar to their actions in Ukraine, the country has stood firm against external pressures, preserving national unity and thwarting attempts to interfere in its internal affairs.



Looking ahead, Putin underscored Russia's commitment to defending its freedom, preserving its history and traditions, and further developing democratic institutions. He made it clear that Russia will not allow external interference and will safeguard its sovereignty.



The president announced five new national projects and outlined goals for 2030, emphasizing a focus on socio-economic initiatives and tax reforms. These initiatives aim to propel Russia forward, addressing both domestic challenges and opportunities for growth.



A notable aspect of Putin's address was the emphasis on Russia's military potential. He highlighted the significant growth in the country's combat capabilities, attributing it to the acquisition of substantial combat experience and the emergence of a new generation of talented commanders. Putin expressed confidence in the competence of these commanders to adeptly carry out missions, utilize new equipment, and tackle diverse tasks.



As Russia gears up for the upcoming presidential election, Putin's address serves as a comprehensive roadmap for the nation's future development, emphasizing resilience, sovereignty, and military strength. The proposed national projects and socio-economic initiatives signal a commitment to addressing internal challenges and fostering growth, setting the stage for a dynamic period in Russian governance and geopolitics.





