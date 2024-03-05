All India Police Water Sports Championship 2024: J&K Win Gold, Bronze On Day 2

The championship, organised By J&K Police, saw seven events in various categories.

J&K Police won gold in C-2 1000 meter event, with Moisar Ahmad Bhat and Mubashir Hussain completing the event in 04.02.776 seconds. BSF won silver in this event, overcoming the distance in 04.03.608.

J&K Police also won bronze in the final race of the day, a C-4 event. Adil Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Imitiyaz Hussain, Moisar Ahmad Bhat, Aquib Hussain completed the 1000 meter distance in 03.51.628 seconds. BSF won gold in this event, finishing the race in 03.45.300.

The chief guest at medal ceremony was Khalil Poswal-JKPS Commandant JKAP-9th Battalion.

