SECI To Issue Tender For Concentrated Solar-Thermal Power Storage Project In India

New Delhi, Mar 5 (KNN) State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is spearheading a pioneering initiative in the renewable energy sector with plans to launch a tender for a concentrated solar-thermal power (CSP) storage project.

Scheduled for issuance next year, the tender is currently in the design phase and aims to kickstart with an initial capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) of round-the-clock green energy.

SECI's Chairman and Managing Director, R. P. Gupta, disclosed that potential locations for project development include Gujarat, Rajasthan, or Andhra Pradesh, owing to their abundant solar radiation, reported ET.

Gupta highlighted the innovative nature of the tender, affirming,“This will be the first of its kind tender in India... We have already received interest from industry players on this.”

CSP projects operate by concentrating solar power using mirrors, generating high temperatures to heat fluids or salt mixtures.

The resulting steam powers turbines, with thermal energy storage facilitated through molten salt tanks, enabling the harnessing of solar power even during non-sunlight hours.

This technology, already deployed in various countries, represents a 100% renewable and zero-emission method of electricity production.

While typically employed for utility-scale projects, CSP systems can also be scaled down for localised power generation where needed.

SECI, a mini-ratna company under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, serves as a key player in the implementation of renewable energy schemes.

Beyond its role as a nodal agency, SECI has ventured into turnkey solar project development for several public sector undertakings (PSUs) and government departments.

