Two Car Thieves Hospitalised After Police Shooting In Sydney

Sydney, Oct 4 (IANS) Two alleged vehicle thieves are in a hospital in Sydney, with one in critical condition, after being shot when they tried to run over officials in a stolen car on Friday.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that officers were called to a block of units in the suburb of Wentworthville -- approximately 25 km west of Sydney's business district -- following reports that a stolen vehicle was at the location, Xinhua news agency reported.

NSW Police said that officers entered the building's underground car park where the stolen vehicle was allegedly driven at them. Officers discharged their firearms in response, injuring two men inside the car.

Both men received first aid from the police officers until the arrival of paramedics and were then taken to a nearby hospital, with one in a critical condition and the other in a serious but stable condition.

"The police officers were not physically injured," NSW Police said.

A critical incident investigation into the incident is now underway.